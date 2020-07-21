FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Openwork adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

Zephyr recently launched a new range of specialist buy-to-let products.

Rozi Jones
|
21st July 2020
Paul Shearman Openwork
Openwork has added specialist buy-to-let lender, Zephyr Homeloans, to its mortgage panel.

Openwork’s advisers will now have access to Zephyr’s range of buy-to-let products, which cover loans up to a value of £1 million for standard properties with a maximum LTV of 75%, and £750,000 for specialist properties with a maximum LTV of 70%.

Zephyr recently launched a new range of specialist buy-to-let products with rates starting from 3.19% for a standard two-year fix and 3.69% for a five-year fix.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Openwork is one of the most respected intermediary networks in the country, and we’re excited to bring our broad range of buy-to-let products - available to both individuals and companies - to its advisers.

“Since the market has opened up again, we have expanded our distribution footprint significantly and we’re looking forward to building a long-term relationship with the team at Openwork.”

Paul Shearman, director at Openwork, commented: “We're delighted to welcome Zephyr Homeloans, a part of Computershare Loan Services, to our lender panel.

“We’re looking forward to drawing on Zephyr’s wealth of industry experience as the buy-to-let market continues to evolve and becomes more complex.”

“Our advisers and their clients will welcome the support of a lender that brings a focus on meeting the needs of professional portfolio landlords and other specialist property investors.”

