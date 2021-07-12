Owners of Uswitch and Confused.com acquire Mojo Mortgages

"Digitalisation has been sluggish in the mortgage sector but together with Mojo we will have the teams and the tools to supercharge the process and give consumers the experience they deserve."

RVU, owners of Uswitch, Confused.com and Money.co.uk, is entering the UK mortgage market with the acquisition of online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages.

Tariq Syed, CEO of RVU, said: “Millions of mortgage seekers are coming to us through trusted sites like Money.co.uk, Uswitch and Confused.com. Owning every part of the process means we can improve their experience from start to finish. This is a unique fusion of capabilities, combining our growing audiences with the most advanced digital broker in the UK.

“Digitalisation has been sluggish in the mortgage sector but together with Mojo we will have the teams and the tools to supercharge the process and give consumers the experience they deserve.”

Richard Hayes, co-founder and CEO of Mojo Mortgages, added: “We're delighted at the prospect of joining the RVU team and are looking forward to working with some exceptional people and amazing household brands.

“Three years ago, we started Mojo with a clear vision to make everyone feel more confident about finding a great mortgage deal. This significant next step in our journey makes that vision a reality on a scale we could have only dreamt of back then. We'll look to revitalise the UK mortgage ecosystem while creating remarkable digital experiences for both our colleagues and our customers.

“Alongside RVU, we'll be at the forefront of positive change for the UK mortgage market. We can't wait to get going.”