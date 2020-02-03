Peter Beaumont becomes CEO of The Mortgage Lender

"Peter’s appointment will allow me to transition to executive chairman, retaining executive responsibility and accountability"

Peter Beaumont has been appointed as The Mortgage Lender's new chief executive.

Beaumont will take over the role from the lender's founder, Trevor Pothecary, who will become executive chairman.

Beaumont joined The Mortgage Lender as deputy chief executive in November 2017 and helped the firm achieve a record performance in 2019.

Trevor Pothecary said: “Peter has done a fantastic job since he joined us just over two years ago. He has identified new opportunities, differentiated the brand with ‘real life lending’, launched buy to let and overseen exponential growth in lending and the team.

“When we set up The Mortgage Lender in late 2014 the intention was to build a strong sustainable business, we have and continue to do just that. Peter’s appointment will allow me to transition to executive chairman, retaining executive responsibility and accountability by providing strategic oversight of the business and supporting and challenging the chief executive as we continue to grow.

“Peter’s appointment and mine are the logical next step in our evolution and I’d like to congratulate him on his promotion.”

Peter Beaumont added: “I’m delighted to be taking on this challenge at a time when the hard work of the last couple of years is paying dividends and The Mortgage Lender is going from strength to strength.

“By adding skills and expertise to the team and investing in relationships with our broker partners we’ve successfully created a niche for our real life lending ethos by focusing on products that will meet the needs of today’s borrowers.

“We have ambitious lending targets for this year, have started the year strongly and are on track for another record year.”