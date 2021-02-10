Reliance Bank enhances high-LTV key worker mortgage range

"We have also listened to our intermediary partners with the introduction of a new two-year fixed rate 90% LTV key worker mortgage exclusive product."

Reliance Bank has launched a new mortgage range, with enhanced criteria and a new two-year fixed rate key worker product at 90% LTV.

Amongst the changes, the Bank has increased the maximum loan amount for all key worker mortgage products and added new key worker next-time buyer products between 75-90% LTV.

Reliance is also aiming to increase the level of remortgage applications by adding a new free mortgage valuation incentive and removing fees across its remortgage product range.

Additionally, selected mortgage rates have been reduced across the range, and the Bank has removed its first-time buyer product range, instead offering access to its standard house purchase product range up to 75% LTV.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “This latest range of products that Reliance Bank are offering via our intermediary and direct channels are designed to help increase the number of people who are looking to remortgage over to Reliance Bank, which is evident in the number of changes we have made to our mortgage product proposition.

"The Bank continues to support key workers with a range of mortgage requirements, and we have also listened to our intermediary partners with the introduction of a new two-year fixed rate 90% LTV key worker mortgage exclusive product.”