Skipton launches revised purchase and remortgage range

Skipton Building Society has launched a revised residential purchase and remortgage range with selected two, five and 10-year fixed rates reduced by 0.05%.

The new products include a two-year fixed rate from 1.22% at 60% LTV with a £995 fee or 1.49% fee-free. A five-year fix at 60% LTV starts from 1.72% with no fee and a fee-free two-year fixed rate is available at 1.69% up to 70% LTV.

All of Skipton's existing residential and buy-to-let products remain available up to 75% LTV.

For customers in Scotland, Skipton is allowing purchase up to 95% LTV and remortgage up to 90% LTV where a Home Report of less than 6 months old can be produced.

Earlier this month, the Society introduced a revised affordability approach and confirmed it will accept cases from applicants who have been furloughed. However, affordability will be assessed on the new furloughed income, including any top up contributions made by the employer. The maximum LTV where any applicant is relying on furloughed income is 60%. Product transfers are excluded from these restrictions, unless the applicant is also seeking additional funds.

Skipton has also extended the use of desktop valuations during the lockdown period.

Alex Beavis, Skipton’s head of mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to make these fixed rate products available for both purchase and remortgage.

“During this difficult time, Skipton remains committed to supporting borrowers by providing access to a broad range of competitive mortgage deals. We’re working hard to continue to make our proposition as widely accessible as possible whilst also maintaining the high levels of service brokers and customers expect."