Skipton returns to 90% LTV lending

"We’re delighted to be able to return to the 90% LTV market, supporting movers, remortgagors and most importantly, first time buyers, with low deposit borrowing."

Skipton Building Society has returned to the 90% LTV market with three new products.

The new products include a five-year fixed rate at 3.47% with a £995 fee and 3.62% with no fee, both available for purchase and remortgage.

Alex Beavis, head of mortgages at Skipton, said: “Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and throughout the pandemic we have continued to help home-owners across the UK to do just that.

“We’re delighted to be able to return to the 90% LTV market, supporting movers, remortgagors and most importantly, first time buyers, with low deposit borrowing. We know that the availability of high LTV mortgages is vital to the wider health of the housing market and the launch of these new 90% deals forms part of our continued effort to help more people realise their dreams of homeownership.”