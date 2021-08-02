FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Tenet adds Molo Finance to panel

Rozi Jones
|
2nd August 2021
Francesca Carlesi Molo
"Borrowers will be able to access Molo’s mortgages through one of the UK’s largest financial adviser groups."

Molo Finance has partnered with intermediary group, Tenet.

Molo will now be available to Tenet’s advisers and customer base.

Francesca Carlesi, CEO and co-founder of Molo, said: “I’m excited to have joined forces with Tenet Group. As a result, borrowers will be able to access Molo’s mortgages through one of the UK’s largest financial adviser groups.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said: “We’re really pleased to make Molo’s mortgages available to our advisers. Molo’s online platform uses technology to create a great customer experience and chimes well with our own strategy of using technology to make everyone’s life a little easier.”

