Tenet adds Molo Finance to panel

Molo Finance has partnered with intermediary group, Tenet.

Molo will now be available to Tenet’s advisers and customer base.

Francesca Carlesi, CEO and co-founder of Molo, said: “I’m excited to have joined forces with Tenet Group. As a result, borrowers will be able to access Molo’s mortgages through one of the UK’s largest financial adviser groups.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said: “We’re really pleased to make Molo’s mortgages available to our advisers. Molo’s online platform uses technology to create a great customer experience and chimes well with our own strategy of using technology to make everyone’s life a little easier.”