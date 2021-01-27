The Melton makes high LTV range available nationwide with reduced rates

"We've now removed this restriction to make our products available across the whole of England and Wales, with the exception of properties in London."

The Melton Building Society has reduced rates on two high LTV fixed rate mortgage products, which are now available nationwide.

A five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV is now available at 3.59% and a five-year 85% LTV product has been reduced to 2.89%.

Both products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with a £199 application fee. The minimum loan amount is £150,000 and the products are not available for new builds or flats.

The Melton initially re-entered the high LTV market in November 2020 with a locally restricted product, but has confirmed today that its high LTV range will be available across the whole of England and Wales, excluding London.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton, said: “We’ve supported homeowners throughout the pandemic and to help our local first-time buyers we re-entered the high LTV market in November last year with a locally restricted product.

“To keep up with the ever increasing demand for low deposit mortgages, we’ve now removed this restriction to make our products available across the whole of England and Wales, with the exception of properties in London.”