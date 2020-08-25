The Melton partners with Mortgage Advice Bureau

"Whilst we remain committed to supporting our broker network, this new partnership with MAB will allow us to reach even more customers and help them to find the right mortgage"

The Melton Building Society has launched a partnership with Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) to provide advice on mortgages from over 90 lenders.

MMBS Services, a subsidiary of the Melton Group, will be trading as Mortgage Advice Bureau and utilising the network’s services, systems support and regulatory approval.

Simon Taylor, chief executive of the Melton, said: “We are passionate about delivering the right service for our customers’ needs and we’re very excited to be able to give customers the opportunity to consider their mortgage options from over 90 lenders.

“We already work very closely with our network of intermediaries so that the majority of our customers can benefit from the Melton’s innovative mortgage products. Whilst we remain committed to supporting our broker network, this new partnership with MAB will allow us to reach even more customers and help them to find the right mortgage to achieve their home ownership goals.”

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of MAB, commented: “This is the first time we’ve partnered with a lender to support our strategy of making it easy for customers to receive quality advice in a multitude of ways – face-to-face, over the telephone or digitally. We share the same synergy with the Melton where quality advice and first class customer service is always at the heart of everything we do.”