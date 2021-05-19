The Nottingham cuts rate on fee-free 95% mortgage

The Nottingham has lowered its 95% LTV five-year fixed product – which comes with no admin, booking or valuation fees – to 3.90% (from 4.10%).

And, in a move which is says is 'aligned to its commitment to offering mortgages suitable for all circumstances and life stages', the building society has also introduced a 70% LTV two-year fixed remortgage-only offering at a competitive rate of 1.60%, with no fees.



The Nottingham’s Head of Intermediary Sales Nikki Warren-Dean said:

“Maintaining a closeness to the market and listening carefully to broker feedback is really important, as it helps to keep us versatile, flexible and proactive with our product launches and pricing.



“These two products are undoubtedly designed for people at differing ends of the property buying spectrum, however what they do have in common is that they have been borne out of our desire to have a range that caters for all, and they are both competitively priced.