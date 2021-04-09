FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The West Brom Launches 95% LTV range

Rozi Jones
9th April 2021
"We know that throughout the pandemic options were limited in the higher LTV market, making it more difficult for those with smaller deposits to achieve homeownership."

The West Brom has launched a range of 95% LTV mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers.

A three-year fixed rate starts at 3.94% and a five-year fix at 4.04%, both with no completion fee.

Launching today, the products will be available direct and through intermediaries, and is separate to the government-backed mortgage scheme. A maximum loan amount of £250,000 and term of 30 years applies to the 95% LTV products.

The Society is also launching a new 90% LTV purchase deal, a two-year fixed rate at 3.44% with no completion fee and £500 cashback.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “Supporting first-time buyers has been a key focus for the Society for many years. We know that throughout the pandemic options were limited in the higher LTV market, making it more difficult for those with smaller deposits to achieve homeownership.

"We’re pleased to be joining other lenders in the 95% market, and enhancing our 90% offering, providing more choice to homebuyers whilst maintaining our service standards.”

