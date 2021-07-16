TML expands underwriting and broker support teams

"Brokers, as well as borrowers, are crying out for more pragmatic lending."

The Mortgage Lender has expanded its broker support with the appointment of Rachel Glue as regional underwriter and Alice Baggott as key account support manager.

Rachel has more than 21 years of experience in the industry having previously held roles with Pepper Money and the Co-operative Bank.

Alice, who will work closely alongside national account managers Louise Apollonio and Richard Angell, is taking on the newly created role of key account support manager and joins from Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries.

Rachel said: “The culture of a business is important to me. I’ve always heard such great things about working at The Mortgage Lender and I’m pleased to say they’ve all been true.

“For an underwriter you want cases to offer variety and to be able to use your expertise to help brokers. I think that’s one of the main reasons I’ve always enjoyed working in specialist lending and why I wanted to join a lender that understands products need to evolve because real life isn’t straightforward - we can all have the odd blip.”

Alice commented: “It’s an exciting time to join the business. The Mortgage Lender’s real-life lending approach is exactly what the industry needs right now. The number of borrowers with complex incomes or who have faced financial hiccups has grown massively over the last year and brokers, as well as borrowers, are crying out for more pragmatic lending.

“I’ve had a really warm welcome from the team and can’t wait to start supporting brokers across our key accounts.”

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, added: “We’re really proud of the team at The Mortgage Lender, it’s great to be growing and hiring exceptional talent like Alice and Rachel.”