FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TML expands underwriting and broker support teams

Rozi Jones
|
16th July 2021
Alice Baggott TML
"Brokers, as well as borrowers, are crying out for more pragmatic lending."

The Mortgage Lender has expanded its broker support with the appointment of Rachel Glue as regional underwriter and Alice Baggott as key account support manager.

Rachel has more than 21 years of experience in the industry having previously held roles with Pepper Money and the Co-operative Bank.

Alice, who will work closely alongside national account managers Louise Apollonio and Richard Angell, is taking on the newly created role of key account support manager and joins from Hinckley and Rugby for Intermediaries.

Rachel said: “The culture of a business is important to me. I’ve always heard such great things about working at The Mortgage Lender and I’m pleased to say they’ve all been true.

“For an underwriter you want cases to offer variety and to be able to use your expertise to help brokers. I think that’s one of the main reasons I’ve always enjoyed working in specialist lending and why I wanted to join a lender that understands products need to evolve because real life isn’t straightforward - we can all have the odd blip.”

Alice commented: “It’s an exciting time to join the business. The Mortgage Lender’s real-life lending approach is exactly what the industry needs right now. The number of borrowers with complex incomes or who have faced financial hiccups has grown massively over the last year and brokers, as well as borrowers, are crying out for more pragmatic lending.

“I’ve had a really warm welcome from the team and can’t wait to start supporting brokers across our key accounts.”

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, added: “We’re really proud of the team at The Mortgage Lender, it’s great to be growing and hiring exceptional talent like Alice and Rachel.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.