TSB expands 85-90% LTV first-time buyer range

TSB is expanding its first-time buyer range with a new five-year fixed rate.
The product is available at 3.79% between 85-90% LTV and comes with £500 cashback.
The new product follows the launch of TSB’s new mortgage products specifically aimed at helping first-time buyers get on the property ladder.
Nick Smith, head of mortgages at TSB, said: “We know that raising a deposit is often the biggest challenge our customers face when buying their first property.
"With the continued challenging environment, we have introduced a mortgage that will provide more help for our customers to buy their first home.”