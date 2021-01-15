FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TSB withdraws two-year fixed rates above 60% LTV

Rozi Jones
|
15th January 2021
TSB

TSB has announced a series of changes to its mortgage range, including the withdrawal of two-year fixed rates above 60% LTV.

The withdrawal applies first-time buyer and purchase products between 60-90% LTV and two-year remortage products between 60-85% LTV.

Elsewhere, five-year fixed rate purchase products between 85-90% LTV have reduced by 0.10%, and other products between 60-90% LTV have increased by up to 0.15%.

Additionally, first-time buyer 'Stepped Down' products at 85-90% LTV have increased by 0.15%.

Finally, all product end dates have been extended to the end of May.

 

