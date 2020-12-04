United Trust appoints mortgage key account manager

"Hannah already knows many of the key players in the specialist mortgage sector which gives her a valuable head start in deepening UTB’s existing relationships and establishing new ones."

United Trust Bank has appointed Hannah Oades as a key account manager to help develop its introducer relationships and grow its residential mortgage proposition.

Hannah will be responsible for the strategic development of relationships in the residential mortgage market, focusing on brokers operating within networks and mortgage clubs.

Hannah joins UTB from Twenty7Tec, where she was responsible for the company’s analytics platform and managing relationships with over 130 UK mortgage firms.

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at United Trust Bank, commented: “Throughout this year we have continued to develop our mortgage proposition and have invested in the team to enable us to maintain service levels to all of our broker partners as we increase our product range and volume capability. Hannah already knows many of the key players in the specialist mortgage sector which gives her a valuable head start in deepening UTB’s existing relationships and establishing new ones.

“In addition, Hannah’s experience will be extremely useful as we continue to develop the UTB product range, introducer distribution and digital offering. In the last two years we have expanded our product range and introducer reach significantly and also launched several digital firsts. We continue to explore smart solutions designed to improve application journeys for brokers and customers and enable us to progress increasing numbers of applications quickly and successfully.”