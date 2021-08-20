Virgin cuts HTB rates by up to 0.93% and launches new broker exclusives

Virgin Money has launched new intermediary exclusive remortgage deals and reduced rates across its residential range by up to 0.93%.

The new exclusive remortgage deals include two-year fixed rates at 1.04% up to 65% LTV and 1.05% up to 75% LTV, both with a £1,495 fee and free valuation.

Additionally, selected exclusive purchase deals with £1,000 cashback have been reduced by up to 0.19%, with highlights including a two-year fixed rate at 1.58% up to 80% LTV with a £995 fee.

Across its core range, selected Help to Buy fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.93%. Amongst the changes is a green mortgage fixed for two years at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.35%.

Selected residential rates at 65-75% LTV have seen reductions of up to 0.63%. A five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV has been reduced to 1.23% and a two-year fix at 75% LTV is available at 1.48%, both fee-free.

Higher LTV products have also seen reductions of up to 0.15%. At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced to 2.17% with a £995 fee and a five-year fee-saver product at 95% LTV has been cut to 3.44%.

Elsewhere, selected product transfer rates have been reduced by up to 0.58% and buy-to-let rates have seen reductions of up to 9bps.