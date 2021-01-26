FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money cuts high-LTV and broker exclusive rates by up to 0.20%

Rozi Jones
|
26th January 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has reduced mortgage rates across its residential product range by up to 0.20%.

The largest reductions are to Virgin's exclusive products, with two-year fixed rate products for first-time buyers at 90% LTV reducing by 0.20% to 3.49% with no fee and by 0.15% to 3.29% with a £995 fee.

On Virgin's core residential range, a first-time buyer five-year fixed rate has been reduced to 3.46% with a £995 fee.

The lender has also reduced a number of rates at 85% LTV. Two-year fixed rates have seen reductions of up to 0.07% and are now available at 2.79% with a £995 fee or 3.06% fee-free.

Three and five-year fixed rates at 85% LTV have reduced by 0.13% and now start from 3.16% with no fee.

 

