Mortgages

Virgin Money launches new 90% LTV products

Rozi Jones
|
3rd February 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has announced a series of reductions to its residential mortgage rates, alongside new intermediary exclusives.

The new exclusive products include a five-year fixed rate at 1.79% up to 75% LTV and a two-year fix at 2.79% up to 85% LTV, both available for purchase only. Virgin has also launched a broker-exclusive 90% LTV two-year fixed rate at 3.29% for first-time buyers only.

All three products come with a £995 fee, £1,000 cashback and are available for a limited two-week period.

Virgin has also reduced rates by up to 0.15% across its core residential range. Highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which has been cut by 15bps to 1.73% and a two-year fix at 85% LTV which has been reduced by 0.10% to 2.69%. 85% LTV three and five-year fixed rates have seen reductions of 0.08% to 2.86%.

Additionally, the lender has added two former exclusive 90% LTV first-time buyer products into its core range - a two-year fixed rate at 3.29% and a two-year fee-saver product at 3.39%.

Across Virgin's shared ownership range, 90% LTV five-year fixed rates have seen reductions of up to 40bps and are now available at 3.86% with a £995 fee or 4.09% fee-free.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
