Ying Tan to exit Dynamo after Connells buyout

Ying Tan, founder and chief executive of Dynamo, has announced that he will exit the broker and mortgage club at the end of May after a 100% Connells Group buyout.

Ying leaves Dynamo, formerly known as The Buy to Let Business, after 15 years.

He said: “Every entrepreneur dreams of starting, building, successfully scaling and exiting a business when the time is right; and this certainly represents the right time for me.

“It’s been an amazing journey, having started from a tiny office in Guildford with no windows to operating out of a 13,000sqf office which has capacity up to 200 people. Last month was a record revenue month for the business in our 15 year history. The Dynamo rebrand took us to a whole new level and the company is in a fantastic position to continue moving forward, at pace. It has a great new owner in Connells Group who has a proven track record with companies they have acquired and there are significant synergies which Dynamo will greatly benefit from.

“From a personal perspective this was too good an opportunity to turn down. Whilst The Buy to Let Business and Dynamo has been a huge part of my life, it feels fantastic to leave the company in a strong position with records being broken and poised for continued growth having recruited aggressively since the beginning of the year. No one person is bigger than the business and I’m sure that it will continue to be a huge force in the intermediary market for many years to come. I’d like to thank everyone for their support over the years, the amazing staff and particularly my leadership team who have provided the backbone to the immense success of this wonderful business.

Adrian Scott, mortgage services director at Connells Group, commented: “Dynamo has built an impressive reputation across the intermediary market and Ying has been the driving force behind this. He leaves the company operating at the top of its game and we are delighted to have been able to acquire it on the back of company records and with such a strong infrastructure in place for continued growth. The company is a great fit for Connells Group and I look forward to working with the strong Dynamo management team.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish Ying well in his future endeavours and I’m sure he will continue to achieve phenomenal success in whatever he chooses to do next."