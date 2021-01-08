Yorkshire BS expands 80% LTV range in residential refresh

"With the housing market still very much active we’ve reduced the rates on some of our mortgages to help those looking to start the New Year with a house move, or remortgage."

Yorkshire Building Society has announced a series of new and reduced mortgage rates across its residential purchase and remortgage ranges.

Amongst the changes are new 80% LTV products, with new remortgage rates starting at 1.88% fixed for two years and 1.92% fixed for five years, both with a £1,495 fee.

New purchase rates at 80% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 2.05% and a five-year fix at 2.25%, both with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and a free valuation.

The Yorkshire has also reduced rates on some of its mortgages at 75% and 85% LTV, and added additional features such as cashback, free standard valuation and free legal fees to other loans.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “With the housing market still very much active we’ve reduced the rates on some of our mortgages to help those looking to start the New Year with a house move, or remortgage.

“As ever, we understand people’s mortgage requirements differ, so we’ve made sure we continue to offer home loans with a number of different features to best meet the varying needs borrowers have.

“This means we’ve improved both short and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, ensured some have no product fees and for others have included additional features so borrowers can choose a mortgage best suited to them.”