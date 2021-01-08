FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Yorkshire BS expands 80% LTV range in residential refresh

Rozi Jones
|
8th January 2021
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"With the housing market still very much active we’ve reduced the rates on some of our mortgages to help those looking to start the New Year with a house move, or remortgage."

Yorkshire Building Society has announced a series of new and reduced mortgage rates across its residential purchase and remortgage ranges.

Amongst the changes are new 80% LTV products, with new remortgage rates starting at 1.88% fixed for two years and 1.92% fixed for five years, both with a £1,495 fee.

New purchase rates at 80% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 2.05% and a five-year fix at 2.25%, both with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and a free valuation.

The Yorkshire has also reduced rates on some of its mortgages at 75% and 85% LTV, and added additional features such as cashback, free standard valuation and free legal fees to other loans.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “With the housing market still very much active we’ve reduced the rates on some of our mortgages to help those looking to start the New Year with a house move, or remortgage.

“As ever, we understand people’s mortgage requirements differ, so we’ve made sure we continue to offer home loans with a number of different features to best meet the varying needs borrowers have.

“This means we’ve improved both short and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, ensured some have no product fees and for others have included additional features so borrowers can choose a mortgage best suited to them.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.