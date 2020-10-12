Zephyr cuts buy-to-let rates

"We’ve had one of the busiest months in Zephyr’s history, and we are delighted to be able to reduce rates further and help the increasing number of landlords who are looking to expand their portfolios."

Zephyr Homeloans has lowered rates across standard and specialist buy-to-let products.

The lender's new rates start at 3.14% for a standard two-year fixed-rate and 3.44% for a standard five-year fixed-rate loan.

Rates for new build and flats above commercial property now start at 3.54% for a two-year fixed rate and 3.84% for a five-year fix.

Zephyr has also lowered rates on standard properties, houses in multiple occupancy and multi-unit blocks properties, offering up to 70% LTV on a £1.5m maximum loan and 75% LTV with a £1m maximum loan.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’ve had one of the busiest months in Zephyr’s history, and we are delighted to be able to reduce rates further and help the increasing number of landlords who are looking to expand their portfolios.

“As buoyancy in the buy-to-let market continues, these new rates provide potential borrowers with highly competitive products across a broad range of properties.”