Canada Life launches new health and wellbeing services

Canada Life has launched a new range of 'WeCare' support services.

The range of virtual services covers health, mental health and wellbeing support, and includes virtual GP consultations, second medical opinion services, smoking cessation support, mental health support, life event counselling, burnout prevention, diet support and get fit programmes.

The services are available to all new and existing customers on CLASS, Canada Life’s online group insurance platform, and can be used by both employees and their family members.

Provided in partnership with virtual care provider Teladoc Health, the services can be accessed remotely and have been developed to provide support and guidance through the Covid-19 crisis.

Tim Stoves, managing director of protection at Canada Life, commented: “We’re proud to offer our CLASS customers with immediate access to WeCare, provided by our long-term partner Teladoc Health. We want to help our customers. We don’t know how long people will be isolating in their homes or restricted in their movements and we think this service can really help people right now, especially during the current lockdown.

“We had to adapt and change our plans to make this service available to so many customers. We initially planned a phased rollout to a limited number of employers. After witnessing recent events, we felt it was only right to offer this service to all our CLASS customers, at a time when it can make a real difference.

“We don’t yet know how coronavirus will affect life in the future, but I know that WeCare can help people right now, not only during lockdown, but also in the longer-term as we adjust back to life after the pandemic.”