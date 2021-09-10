Guardian joins Mortgage Intelligence's protection panel

"We welcome Guardian to our protection panel and are keen to offer our members Guardian’s many innovative features"

Guardian has joined Mortgage Intelligence’s protection panel, making its products available to the network's 450 advisers, as well as the 4,000 advisers within its mortgage club, Next Intelligence.

Guardian joins both the network and club panels of Mortgage Intelligence and Next Intelligence.

The challenger will be accessible on the whole of market panel and available on the prime panel alongside the core five providers.

Sally Laker, MD of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We’re always looking to give our members the support, tools and training to succeed. That includes giving them access to the best propositions the market has to offer. We welcome Guardian to our protection panel and are keen to offer our members Guardian’s many innovative features, designed to give better client outcomes and certainty at claim.”

Hilary Banks, sales director at Guardian, commented: “We’re delighted to be joining the Mortgage Intelligence and Next Intelligence panels. For me, it’s proof that more people are recognising the value of our approach. We came along as a challenger because we knew we could do things better.

"Three years in and we’re winning more advocates daily. We look forward to working with Mortgage Intelligence networks, and club members, to show them how easy we are to do business with, and how we are building client trust in protection.”

Angela Davidson, head of protection at Mortgage Intelligence, added: “Guardian brings a fresh approach to life and critical illness cover and is the very reason we’re delighted to be working with them. Their motto ‘Life. Made Better.’ is testimony to their commitment to look at protection in a new way that best serves both clients and advisers.”