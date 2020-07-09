iPipeline launches non-medical underwriting limit tool

"The Covid-19 crisis has seen advisers getting inundated with calls from customers concerned about whether they can get protection cover."

iPipeline has launched a new solution that will allow advisers to view each protection provider’s non-medical underwriting limits at quote stage.

The new service, which is available within iPipeline's SolutionBuilder sourcing system, will let advisers determine at quoting stage if a client’s protection application needs to be sent automatically for medical evidence. Advisers can easily view detailed information on the provider’s non-medical underwriting limits and compare it with other providers.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: “The Covid-19 crisis has seen advisers getting inundated with calls from customers concerned about whether they can get protection cover. We identified the market need and in just four weeks developed new functionality that allows advisers to look at every provider’s non-medical underwriting limits and compare it with other providers quickly and easily.

"This not only saves valuable time for the adviser and takes away the labour-intensive aspects of ploughing through other sources of data or making calls, but also improves client outcomes by setting expectations upfront, provides better and more personalised service to clients and helps advisers direct them to more specialised support if necessary.”