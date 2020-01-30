iPipeline launches product quality comparison tool

"Our new Product Features Report allows advisers to compare product features on quality as well as price"

iPipeline has partnered with Protection Guru to launch a new service which allows advisers to compare products on quality as well as price.

The new service allows advisers to create a ‘product features report’ via SolutionBuilder, iPipeline’s protection sourcing tool.

The report can be used for income protection, level term life insurance, decreasing term life insurance, critical illness cover and business protection.

The service can compare up to five products at a time and supports a maximum of 10 features per comparison, such as GP access, counselling, fracture cover and second medical opinion services.

The report shows each product feature with a score and a colour-coded bar so an adviser can quickly understand which policy best supports each feature.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: “As consumers, we are increasingly bombarded with choices. While this is generally positive, it can make life more complicated as it can be hard to know how to make the right purchase. We are seeing this in the protection world with the plethora of different features available with each product. Up to now, it has been a chore for advisers to compare and document, on a like-for-like basis the quality of each product feature.

“Our new Product Features Report allows advisers to compare product features on quality as well as price at the right moment in their journey. Our aim is to make the process simple for advisers and to help their clients get the best possible outcome.”

Ian McKenna, Protection Guru founder, added: “Since the introduction of the Insurance Distribution Directive in October 2018, anyone offering life insurance, both advised and non-advised, has had a regulatory obligation to consider the overall suitability of protection products rather than just give a price comparison. Since the implementation of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime in December, responsibility for addressing this requirement now falls to any person covered under SM&CR.

“Not only does the new iPipeline service provide a single solution that addresses suitability considering price and quality, but it is also the only such service to include an independent panel of medical practitioners as part of the process for critical illness cover.”