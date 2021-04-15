L&G Insurance appoints Jeff Woods as Kateley retires after 33 years

Legal & General Insurance has appointed Jeff Woods as its new Head of Intermediary Development. He will join the insurer on 26 April 2021, reporting to Craig Brown, LGI’s Director of Intermediary, and replacing incumbent Richard Kateley who is retiring after 33 years.

Jeff has a wealth of experience gained from working in the industry for over three decades and has held a variety of roles including as a mortgage broker, financial planner, as well as sales and business development director positions across life and service providers, networks, advisory firms, and corporate estate agency.

In his role as Head of Intermediary Development, Jeff will lead Legal & General’s market development team to deliver the insurer’s intermediary proposition while supporting the growth of the protection market overall, helping advisers to develop their knowledge and business models while giving them the tools to highlight the risks to their corporate clients.

Craig Brown, Director of Intermediary, Legal & General Insurance (LGI):

“With his passion for protection and making a difference to consumers and advisers alike, Jeff is the ideal choice to lead and continue the great work of the LGI intermediary development team in supporting and raising the profile of protection while ensuring advisers have access to information and tools to make their lives easier and to support their business growth.

"I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the LGI team and myself, to express our gratitude to Richard Kateley for the significant contribution he has made to the development and success of LGI and the protection industry over the last 33 years. He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best.”

Jeff Woods, Legal & General Insurance (LGI):

“If the last 12 months has reinforced anything, it’s that health is just as important as wealth, yet only when placed in jeopardy do we truly value them. Protection policies are not there to change lives but they are there to provide a financial safety net when people’s lives change. It’s therefore even more important than ever that advisers are equipped with the right tools and information to help them talk to more of their clients about their protection needs. I look forward to joining Craig and the LGI team to support the adviser community and help grow the wider protection industry.”