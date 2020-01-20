FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Paymentshield appoints sales manager for Scotland

Derek will work with advisers in Scotland top help them identify new opportunities and achieve their GI goals.

Rozi Jones
|
20th January 2020
Derek Cluderay Paymentshield
"It’s more important than ever for advisers to make the most of interactions with their clients and introduce GI into the conversation."

Paymentshield has appointed a new regional sales manager to support growth in Scotland.

Derek Cluderay has more than 18 years’ experience in the insurance industry and joins Paymentshield from Commercial Express.

In his new role, Derek will build strong relationships with advisers in Scotland, helping them to identify new opportunities and working with them to achieve their GI goals.

Emma Green, head of intermediary sales at Paymentshield, said: “Borrowers are increasingly opting for five-year mortgage deals, so it’s more important than ever for advisers to make the most of interactions with their clients and introduce GI into the conversation. Derek will be on hand to provide advisers in Scotland with the support they need to realise this growing opportunity.”

Derek Cluderay added: "Having closely reviewed the Paymentshield proposition, it is clear to see why it is so well regarded. Along with offering our advisers access to competitive GI products and an intuitive trading system, just as impressive is the sales and marketing support on offer to help advisers to engage in GI conversations with their clients.

“I am thrilled to join Paymentshield and become part of the very strong team that we have here. I bring with me 18 years of insurance experience, with a good share of that in intermediary support. I am very much looking forward to helping our advisers to identify and develop GI opportunities which will help grow their income.”

 

