Primis adds protection intermediary Cura to panel

"Bringing Cura on board will provide more of our advisers with the products their customers are demanding."

Primis Mortgage Network has added protection intermediary, Cura Financial Services, to its panel.

Cura offers life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection, with a focus on clients who are struggling to get necessary cover.

Cura’s team of specialist advisers can advise on a range of protection solutions for customers with health issues, those in high-risk jobs, those travelling abroad and those with hazardous pastimes.

Primis advisers who refer their high-risk protection cases to Cura will be kept involved at every stage of the advice process, right up until the customer is covered.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Ensuring that consumers are protected is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to equipping our brokers with the content and tools they need to support their clients and their families with the necessary cover. Bringing Cura on board will provide more of our advisers with the products their customers are demanding. This will continue to be a key focus for us throughout 2020 and we are confident that by joining forces with Cura, more of our brokers will be able to better serve their clients.”

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura, added: “I am delighted that we will now be able to help more advisers protect their clients as we partner with Primis. At Cura, we have built our model over several years through the joint dedication of our team to do the best for clients and those referred to us. We understand how frustrating it can be for advisers when a customer is declined for cover, however, with today’s partnership, we are confident that more brokers will be able to place those all-important protection cases easily and without hassle.”