Primis partners with Shepherds Friendly

Primis Mortgage Network has added Shepherds Friendly to its panel, increasing the range of income protection and over 50s life insurance solutions available to its advisers.

Shepherds Friendly’s income protection plan offers reviewable medical exclusions, day one protection, rehabilitation services and interactive underwriting.

Additionally, Shepherds Friendly’s guaranteed acceptance over 50s life insurance offers clients flexible payment options and an added £300 funeral benefit option, whilst the client’s family will gain free access to the National Bereavement Service.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, commented: “Income protection and over 50s life insurance are becoming increasingly important parts of consumers’ financial planning and advisers play a key role in this. However, we understand that protection can be a tricky field to navigate for brokers. By extending our partnership with Shepherds Friendly, all of our advisers will now be able to benefit from a more varied protection offering and choice of support services, in order to secure the necessary cover for more of their clients. We are thrilled to bring the skills and expertise of the Shepherds Friendly team onto the full panel and look forward to more success alongside them in the future.”

Alex Fallowes, Head of Sales at Shepherds Friendly, added: “We’ve worked closely with intermediaries for many years and believe we have developed a clear understanding of how we can best assist advisers with tailored services, designed to support and protect their customers. As such, we are thrilled to be joining the Primis panel so that more of the network’s advisers can access Shepherds Friendly’s support services and product offering for their customers. We always put our members at the heart of everything that we do – something which aligns perfectly with Primis – making the decision to extend our partnership even more fitting.”