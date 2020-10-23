Sesame launches new expanded protection panel

"Putting protection front and centre in these conversations requires the right level of knowledge and skills, backed by a comprehensive range of products to choose from."

Sesame Network has launched a new expanded protection panel.

Seven new providers have been added to Sesame’s protection panel: British Friendly, Canada Life, Cirencester Friendly, Guardian, Shepherd’s Friendly, The Exeter and Unum.

The new providers join existing providers Aegon, AIG, Aviva, L&G, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich.

The panel of 16 providers offers advisers additional support including adviser toolkits and calculators, along with videos and webinars to help advisers increase their protection knowledge and skills.

Sesame’s protection proposition offers advisers and their customers access to a range of solutions, including: term assurance, critical illness cover, income protection, family income benefit, private medical insurance, whole of life, relevant life, business protection and group risk.

Richard Howells, managing director of Sesame Network, said: “Financial advisers have an incredibly important role looking after the health and financial wellbeing of customers and their families. However, putting protection front and centre in these conversations requires the right level of knowledge and skills, backed by a comprehensive range of products to choose from. Our new expanded panel gives advisers more solutions and greater choice. This is particularly important right now given the increased consumer interest in protection cover brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the regular criteria changes being made by product providers.

“Expanding our protection offering is valuable for customers, and it can help advisory firms to build value in their businesses too. Our team at Sesame has been working closely with members to broaden their range of services and have deeper customer conversations. The results in terms of our members’ increased business mix and growth has been very impressive. Our new protection panel will help to enhance this further.”