TMA Club adds Holloway Friendly to protection panel

TMA has added Holloway Friendly to its protection panel.

TMA members will have immediate access to Holloway Friendly’s short-term income protection, classic plus and one2protect products.

TMA members will also benefit from support services available via Holloway Friendly’s educational platform, Kaleidoscope. Tailored to each individual broker’s knowledge and experience of income protection, the hub provides them with advice on improving and developing sales techniques and content that can count towards their annual CPD quota.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Income protection is becoming an increasingly important part of financial planning, particularly as the work patterns of consumers evolve. For example, nearly five million workers are now self-employed in the UK. These workers are particularly vulnerable to potential loss of income, and are therefore more likely to look for appropriate cover in case the worst should happen. With the addition of Holloway Friendly, more of our advisers will be able to cater to this increasing consumer demand, as they’ll be equipped with a wider range of protection solutions to provide their clients with the safety net they’re looking for.”

Gifford Clay, national account manager at Holloway Friendly, added: “At Holloway Friendly, we are committed to making sure that as many advisers as possible have access to the best products and support to assist them with their protection sales. This is exactly why we’ve decided to partner with TMA. With the Club’s growing adviser community, we’ll be able to reach more brokers and provide them with the content and tools they need to support their clients and find the right cover for their particular circumstances.”