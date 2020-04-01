Uinsure partners with Beneficial mortgage network

"We’re absolutely delighted to become the sole GI provider for Beneficial network."

Uinsure has announced a new single-tie partnership with Beneficial mortgage network.

Uinsure will be the sole provider of general insurance for Beneficial in a three-year deal.

Uinsure’s integration into eKeeper will enable advisers to automatially obtain binding quotes via Uinsure’s API.

David Smith, chief innovation officer at Uinsure, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to become the sole GI provider for Beneficial network. We have built a great relationship with Beneficial over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce this latest tie-up which will ensure their customers are protected with multi-award-winning Defaqto & Moneyfacts 5 Star-rated Home Insurance.

"We recently made our quote journey even quicker, reducing the final eligibility question set down to just three checkboxes to make our process faster than ever before. Following today’s announcement, we will be working closely with Beneficial Life to maximise the GI potential of the network and with our technological advances it has never been easier.”

Jason McDonald, director at Beneficial, added: “We’re excited to have joined forces with Uinsure in this exclusive partnership. Uinsure shares our core values to provide customers with products of the highest quality as well as outstanding customer service and their 5 Star rated products will ensure that our customers are provided with a comprehensive level of cover which I’m confident they will be impressed with.

"Now more than ever the topic of protection is high on our customers agenda and the speed of the Uinsure/eKeeper integration makes light work of what used to be a labour-intensive job. Removing all the unnecessary questions and giving advisers an instant competitive binding quote for every mortgage customer, without any effort, means more customers can now be advised on the merits of quality home insurance. It also provides advisers with a new revenue stream, which in today’s climate is very welcome.”