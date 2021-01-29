Zurich launches pre-application ‘decision indicator’ tool for advisers

"We’re on a constant mission to make applying for cover as simple and smooth as possible for both advisers and their customers."

Zurich has launched a new pre-application tool for advisers to provide an instant indication on underwriting decisions before full applications are completed.

The new tool will save advisers time by minimising the need for calls to Zurich’s pre-application underwriting service. It will also significantly reduce the amount of time for an indicative underwriting decision to be given. The tool is equipped to support with 90% of all current pre-application enquiries though Zurich’s existing telephone-based support which will remain in place.

Available through Zurich’s Life Protection Platform, advisers need to enter key information about their clients such as age, nicotine usage and the required sum assured. Further information such as medical history and lifestyle can also be entered for more accurate indicative decisions. Where information isn’t available, advisers can skip questions and standard assumptions are applied, speeding up the application process.

All pre-application indicative decisions are up to date and are saved in one dashboard with a unique reference number. This enables advisers to revisit and edit cases later as well as using the reference to help identify the case if they wish to discuss it with an underwriter. Where it’s expected a case will need to be referred to an underwriter, the tool is able to give a range of indicative decisions, showing a minimum, maximum and expected outcome from the referral.

Nicky Bray, chief underwriter for Zurich’s life business, said: “We’re on a constant mission to make applying for cover as simple and smooth as possible for both advisers and their customers. We know that misconceptions about cost and existing illnesses can be barriers to people taking out life insurance. We’re confident that by presenting advisers swiftly, with accurate information about all of the solutions on offer, we can challenge that view.

“We’re confident that by providing advisers with a self-service option that they can access around the clock, we’re supporting them in delivering the best possible service for customers. Ultimately, we’re keen to ensure that as many people as possible benefit from protection and the financial resilience it brings to them and their families.”