FCA reveals new board members

The FCA has appointed two new non-executive directors to its board.

Jeannette Lichner and Bernadette Conroy will each serve three-year terms beginning on the 1st of April and 1st of August respectively. They join the Board as Amelia Fletcher and Catherine Bradley step down following the end of their terms.

Bernadette Conroy has senior manager and non-executive experience in organisations in both the public and private sectors, including financial services. Her current roles include being chair of a housing association and a non-executive director for Community Health Partnerships.

Jeannette Lichner has a background in international financial services and has held senior leadership roles in a number of major financial organisations.

Nick Stace, who was appointed in April 2017, has also stepped down from the FCA and PSR Boards and current FCA chief executive, Andrew Bailey, will stand down on the 15th of March to become the new Bank of England governor.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: "The work of the FCA is crucial in ensuring we continue to have a world-leading financial services sector.

"I am therefore delighted to announce the appointments of Bernadette Conroy and Jeannette Lichner to the FCA Board. Their expertise and knowledge will be highly valuable to the FCA as it carries out its vital role."

Chair of the FCA, Charles Randell, added: "I’m delighted to welcome Jeannette and Bernadette to the FCA Board. They have extensive combined experience both in financial services and a range of public service organisations.

"I would also like to thank Amelia, Catherine and Nick for their valuable support and challenge to the FCA."