Truss commits to protecting pensions triple lock

Prime minister Liz Truss appears to contradict Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's earlier remarks on the pensions triple lock, committing to raising retirement payments in line with inflation.

Related topics:  pensions,  triple lock
Amy Loddington
19th October 2022
jar of money protected by chain and lock

Prime minister Liz Truss has today said her government is 'committed' to protecting the pensions triple lock pledge, keeping the state pension in line with inflation.

Despite the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, saying that he could not commit to raising state pension payments in line with inflation earlier this week, Truss said to the House of Commons today:

"We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock, and I am completely committed to it."

The pledge means pensions will rise in line with inflation - today announced to have been 10.1% in September, which is traditionally the figure used to calculate the following April's pension rise. The move is thought to mean that pensions will cost the government an additional £4bn - £5bn in comparison with raising the pension rate in line with average earnings.

