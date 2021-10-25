ARMCO Group launches property development turnkey solution provider

"There is a real increase in appetite and opportunity at the moment as the restrictions that quelled the market are now easing"

Property developers will be able to benefit from the launch of a new turnkey solution consultancy, offering tailor-made services, covering every potential stage of a development project. Trust Financial will handle every element from site identification, project team appointment and finance procurement, through to drawdown due diligence, construction and exit strategy.

The new firm is headed up by development finance specialist Anil Sehmi, and is part of the ARMCO group, which combines specialist lending, corporate support, land procurement, development, and insurance services. Trust Financial will also work closely in partnership with specialist finance brokerage Finance 4 Business, also part of the ARMCO group.

Identifying potential sites, dealing with necessary planning permissions and appointing the right project team of professionals including architects, contractors and selling agents is within the roster of services offered by Trust. The firm can also arrange finance with suitable lenders – including handling the associated requirements and liaison with valuers, surveyors and legal teams. With developers working on projects where there are multiple drawdown stages mean multiple drawdown requirements, Trust can manage the due diligence around this – handling all lender communication and addressing any issues flagged, on behalf of the client.

As part of the wider ARMCO group, Trust Financial clients will also benefit from the whole group’s expertise and services including specialist insurance, tax solutions and land planning. In addition to Trust Financial, ARMCO comprises Finance 4 Business, Liquidity Club, Innovation 4 Business and Walker Doble – as well as new firms Atlas Land & Planning, Chordis Capital, Cape Insurance, Lighthouse, Debretts Private Finance and Green Liquidity.

Anil Sehmi has more than 25 years in business development banking, including roles at Paragon Development Finance, Clydesdale Bank, HBOS and RBS.

Anil said: “There is a real increase in appetite and opportunity at the moment as the restrictions that quelled the market are now easing, and development opportunities are soaring as land becomes available again coupled with high demand for new housing. Developers are also looking to repurpose offices, retail or hospitality venues that are no longer needed as originally intended.

“Trust will be perfectly placed to help these developers, assisting with as much or as little of the services they require, whether that’s complete management of all aspects of the process, or just a few of the services. The key offering is our in-depth industry knowledge and contacts book which facilitates a seamless process for clients, regardless of the size or complexity of the project.

“With so many elements to consider in development projects, some clients may want expert guidance to help them through, while other experienced developers may be very familiar with the processes involved but simply want to hand over certain or all aspects so they can concentrate on other projects or investments. Then additionally we can help with the exit strategy to achieve their objectives. Depending on the client’s intentions upon completion of the project, we will either identify a lender and prepare a full detailed submission for refinance of the development facility onto a longer term solution, or we will identify suitable estate agents, monitoring the sales of the completed units and ensuring the client’s facilities have been repaid in full. It’s an end-to-end offering with proven experts in each field.”

F4B director, Paul Atkinson, added: “We’re delighted to be working with a seasoned professional like Anil, whose database of stakeholders within developments is enviable and expertise unrivalled. It’s a mutually beneficial collaboration and one that will bring great benefits to the development landscape, which is currently awash with opportunity.”