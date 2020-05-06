ASTL asks government for industry collaboration on lockdown exit

"We believe that our members will be an important part of the solution as and when we exit this pandemic and rebuild our economy."

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has written to HM Treasury, requesting the opportunity to contribute to any discussions about future options when the current moratorium ends in June.

Within the letter, the ASTL says: “We believe that our members will be an important part of the solution as and when we exit this pandemic and rebuild our economy. Certainly, they will be called upon to provide much-needed liquidity to fund recovery and growth in the SME community as alternative and specialist providers of finance.

“With this in mind, we would like to discuss with you how the broad approach to the current moratorium affects short-term mortgage lenders and, as we move forward, how provision can be made to re-enforce the ability of our members to advance new loans and provide SMEs with the liquidity they will need to rebuild their businesses.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, commented: “We have endeavoured to encourage HM Treasury that it really would help if we are able to engage in a collaborative approach, which would put public health first, protect homeowners and small businesses, and also acknowledge the vital role that the short-term mortgage lending community can play in the UK’s economic recovery. It is important that we work together on an effective and diverse financial response to the current situation in a way that protects consumers and supports businesses.”