Brightstar announces record completions in 2019

"It’s particularly pleasing that the Brightstar Group was able to record its strongest year to date set against this difficult backdrop"

The Brightstar Group recorded a record year in 2019, completing nearly £1.2bn throughout the year - an annual increase of 13.6%.

Brightstar also announced a 26.5% increase in new business and 10.9% growth in turnover to £9.22m, which meant that the specialist distributor was able to achieve a 27.1% increase in pre-tax profits.

Rob Jupp, CEO of The Brightstar Group, said: “Much of 2019 was shrouded by a cloud of political uncertainty, which certainly dampened activity in the market. So, it’s particularly pleasing that the Brightstar Group was able to record its strongest year to date set against this difficult backdrop and this is testament to the dedication and quality of our fantastic team.

“We have a great foundation to build upon as we move into 2020 and have already recorded our best January on record, with completions up by 26.1% on last year. The industry as a whole is in a great space, particularly in the specialist sectors and we will continue to invest in educating consumers and introducers as we look to grow the market and therefore the opportunity for brokers.”