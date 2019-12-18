Brightstar creates national account manager role

"Darren will work collaboratively with Brightstar’s partners to make sure more brokers are able to identify and place even more possibilities"

Brightstar Financial has promoted Darren Perry to the new role of national account manager to develop relationships with its distribution partners.

Darren will work alongside Brightstar’s network and club partners, as well as their ARs and members, to help them increase leads and grow their specialist business.

Michelle Westley, Brightstar's head of marketing, will expand her role to work with the management teams at networks and clubs to build a growth strategy with a greater focus on supporting the lender's partners.

Brightstar will also be expanding its team, with the recruitment of an internal sales and marketing executive.

Bradley Moore, managing director at Brightstar, said: “At Brightstar we have developed a comprehensive solution to almost any specialist lending requirement, with teams of award-winning experts who are entirely committed to working with brokers to identify the best option for their clients. We firmly believe that there is absolutely no reason why a broker should turn away any genuine client and are always on hand to ensure complex cases are made easy. In his new role, Darren will work collaboratively with Brightstar’s partners to make sure more brokers are able to identify and place even more possibilities, and more clients can benefit from an expert approach to specialist finance.”

Darren Perry added: “I’ve worked at Brightstar, as an expert in second charge mortgages, for a number of years now and I have first-hand experience of what a difference we can make to the lives of our brokers and their clients. There are, however, still too many brokers who don’t identify an opportunity where specialist finance could help their clients, or don’t know where to turn if they do. So, I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into this new role and, working alongside Michelle, helping more of our partners to create more opportunities for their brokers, and more solutions for clients.”