FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Catalyst appoints first BDM

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2020
Stuart Heavens James Parnall Catalyst
"In 2020, we are planning a number of exciting product launches; Stuart will help to roll out these products to brokers nationwide."

Bridging and development lender, Catalyst Property Finance, has appointed Stuart Heavens as its first business development manager.

Additionally, Catalyst has appointed James Parnall as a credit analyst to its underwriting team.

Stuart joins from Leeds Building Society and James joins from GE and Portman.

Chris Fairfax, CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Brokers are incredibly important to our business and appointing Stuart as Catalyst’s first BDM forms part of our commitment to maximizing broker relationships with product training and enquiry support in the field. In 2020, we are planning a number of exciting product launches; Stuart will help to roll out these products to brokers nationwide. Stuart comes from a lending background, having worked previously for a leading building society. He is incredibly well thought of and will be an asset to our company.

"As we grow our business development function and increase our incoming enquiry pipeline, we must ensure we maintain our excellent customer service levels and quick turnaround times. James Parnall joins us as a career underwriter, having worked for some of the UK’s biggest finance companies across the South Coast. James will report to Matt Gillon, head of credit, and be responsible for underwriting Catalyst’s flexible short-term finance. I am delighted to welcome someone of James’ calibre to the team.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.