Catalyst appoints first BDM

Bridging and development lender, Catalyst Property Finance, has appointed Stuart Heavens as its first business development manager.

Additionally, Catalyst has appointed James Parnall as a credit analyst to its underwriting team.

Stuart joins from Leeds Building Society and James joins from GE and Portman.

Chris Fairfax, CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Brokers are incredibly important to our business and appointing Stuart as Catalyst’s first BDM forms part of our commitment to maximizing broker relationships with product training and enquiry support in the field. In 2020, we are planning a number of exciting product launches; Stuart will help to roll out these products to brokers nationwide. Stuart comes from a lending background, having worked previously for a leading building society. He is incredibly well thought of and will be an asset to our company.

"As we grow our business development function and increase our incoming enquiry pipeline, we must ensure we maintain our excellent customer service levels and quick turnaround times. James Parnall joins us as a career underwriter, having worked for some of the UK’s biggest finance companies across the South Coast. James will report to Matt Gillon, head of credit, and be responsible for underwriting Catalyst’s flexible short-term finance. I am delighted to welcome someone of James’ calibre to the team.”