Catalyst appoints head of new business

Catalyst Property Finance has promoted James Farge to head of new business.

James will be responsible for generating new short-term loan volume and overseeing the process from initial enquiry to the writing of indicative terms.

Catalyst was founded in 2017 and provides first and second charge mortgages up to 80% LTV.

Chris Fairfax, CEO of Catalyst Property Finance, said: “James joined Catalyst in early 2019, coming from a property sales background. He quickly grasped our lending proposition and showed dedication to delivering great service to both our borrowers and intermediary partners. Over the last six months we have grown our new business department with four new hires, James naturally took the position of team leader, training our new starters and forming their roles.

"Promoting James to head of new business was an easy decision as he had been effectively, and successfully, acting the role for some time. Driven both by volume generation and customer service, I know James will make a great success of this role.”

James Farge added: “I’m delighted to be promoted to head of new business and to have been recognized for my efforts over the past 12 months.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Catalyst, as a company we are building an excellent reputation for short term finance within the industry; I intend to play an integral role in growing Catalyst’s lending business along with delivering the very best customer care for our customers.”