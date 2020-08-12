Crystal appoints corporate relationship director

"My challenge is to explore new avenues for Crystal across the professional services sectors with businesses who, up until this point, may not have been aware or truly understood how a specialist distributor can help"

Crystal Specialist Finance has appointed Satwant Bhandal to the newly created role of corporate relationship director for Midlands and the North.

Bhandal will help develop long-term relationships with firms in the professional services sectors including solicitors, accountants, architects and insolvency practitioners.

Bhandal joins from boutique funder, Fresh Thinking Capital, where he held the position of regional sales director for the Midlands, and prior to that held roles at NatWest and Yorkshire Bank.

Bhandal said: “My challenge is to explore new avenues for Crystal across the professional services sectors with businesses who, up until this point, may not have been aware or truly understood how a specialist distributor can help them deliver financial solutions for their clients’ needs.

“In the current economic and social climate I feel the work we do here will be genuinely game-changing. Everyone here is focussed on realising the best client outcome whatever the circumstances, and coming from a high street banking background it is refreshing to see such market-leading declarations.”

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director, added: “Creating a corporate sales channel, which is recognised as best-in-class for delivering amazing customer outcomes, is a firm objective for us and I have no doubt that Sat can contribute to our ambitious plans. I look forward to building a framework which allows his undoubted talent to flourish.”