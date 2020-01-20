Crystal Specialist Finance hires Jason Berry

"His passion and vision is in line with ours, and this underlines our commitment to working with our broker partners to continually improve our service and offering"

Crystal Specialist Finance has appointed Jason Berry to the newly created role of group sales director.

Jason joins from Uinsure where he was director of sales and previously led the sales function at Platform Home Loans.

Jo Breeden, managing director of CSF, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jason, this is a great appointment. His reputation and background speak for itself and he is a great fit for the business.

“His passion and vision is in line with ours, and this underlines our commitment to working with our broker partners to continually improve our service and offering, and even after an outstanding set of sales results last year it shows our focus on continually raising the bar.”

Jason Berry added: “I am very excited to be working alongside Jo and his expert team. Crystal has achieved outstanding sales growth in recent years but the potential to improve still further is clearly visible.

“There is undoubted talent within the company and I very much look forward to sharing my experience so existing skills can be developed and most importantly record sales volumes can be delivered.”