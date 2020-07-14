Crystal to offer BTL semi-exclusive with West One

Crystal Specialist Finance has launched a range of buy-to-let semi-exclusive products with West One.

The range includes improved options for first time landlords, HMOs, MUFBs, Expats, holiday and Airbnb lets. Aimed at both individuals and limited companies, rates start from 3.79% up to 70% LTV with a maximum loan of £500,000.

This new range provides 125% DCSR up to 70% LTV for limited companies/LLPs and lower rate taxpayers; rental stress calculation based on rate of 5% or pay rate of 5 year fixed product – starting from 3.99%; on remortgages, reduced legal fees and faster completions up to £500k; and no maximum property value.

Properties owned for less than 6 months, high rise flats over 5 storeys, ex-local authority flats and deck access flats are considered.

Jason Berry, Interim Group Sales Director, commented:

“During lockdown, West One have certainly been there for Crystal and our brokers. They have continued to underwrite and take a pragmatic view on cases which has ensured our brokers have been able to serve their customers through these incredible times.

“These new products underline the strength of the relationship we have and we are sure they will prove popular and provide greater options for property investors.”

Andrew Ferguson, Managing Director - BTL, West One Loans said:

“We are pleased to offer these attractive products to a selection of our master broker partners, including Crystal.

“It’s been a challenging few months but we have continued to work closely with our key distribution partners, supporting the specialist needs of landlords and are confident our product tweaks will help continue the recent trend we are seeing of growing enquiry and application volumes.”