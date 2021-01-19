FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Evolution Money accepts recent missed mortgage payments on new range

Recent missed mortgage payments are accepted on the full range.

Rozi Jones
|
19th January 2021
Kerri Pender Evolution Money
"We are pleased to bring this new range of products to the market which we believe are highly relevant for the circumstances in which many borrowers find themselves in during 2021"

Evolution Money has launched a new second charge product range to widen the options for borrowers who have been severely financially impacted by Covid-19.

Rates start at 9% with no consent required on loans up to and including £50,000.

Recent missed mortgage payments are accepted on the full range of loan products with additional householde income considered and self-employed customers accepted. LTVs up to 140% are being accepted with no previous mortgage history required.

The new range offers brokers wider scope to serve clients who have missed mortgage payments during 2020, seen a change in employment status, or have had their credit score adversely impacted since their pre-Covid mortgage application.

Kerri Pender, operations director of Evolution Money, said: "We are pleased to bring this new range of products to the market which we believe are highly relevant for the circumstances in which many borrowers find themselves in during 2021 since the onset of the pandemic last year.

"We have listened carefully to the marketplace and it is clear that many brokers demand innovative and more flexible lending criteria to assist clients raising finance through a second charge product. We approved more than 5,000 second charge loans last year and we predict we will see an increase in approvals this year.

“2021 is going to be a big year for the second charge lending market and we have further growth and development in the pipeline as our business continues to evolve.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.