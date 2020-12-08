EXCLUSIVE: Matt Cottle steps down as CEO of Specialist Mortgage Group

"Family must come first, and I whole-heartedly support and admire Matt’s decision. Matt needs to be there for his family and having been partners for 20 years, I will be sad to see him go."

Matt Cottle, co-founder of Specialist Mortgage Group, has taken the decision to relinquish his position as CEO of the Cardiff-based finance group for family health reasons.

Cottle’s daughter is severely disabled and needs round the clock care. He has been away from the business for the past two months but has now decided to make the move permanent.

His co-founding business partner, Barney Drake, will replace him as CEO.

Commenting on the move, Cottle said: “This has been a difficult decision but having had considerable time to reflect on the combined heavy demands of a CEO and the parent of a severely disabled child, I have no choice but to give my full attention to my family. I have had a wonderful career in finance spanning more than 20 years and together with my business partners Barney and Benson (group CFO) we have been more than fortunate and have shared many successes."

Barney Drake commented: “Family must come first, and I whole-heartedly support and admire Matt’s decision. Matt needs to be there for his family and having been partners for 20 years, I will be sad to see him go. I wish Matt and his family the very best for the future.”