F4B partners with Roma Finance for semi-exclusive bridging loan

First 4 Bridging has partnered with Roma Finance to offer its introducers and intermediary partners access to a semi-exclusive bridging loan.

Rates start from 0.65% up to a maximum LTV of 75% and a reduced arrangement fee of 1.85%. It is available for residential and refinance purposes, has a term of up to 24 months and is applicable for standard bridging loans of £400,000 to £3,000,000.

It is available to private individuals, limited companies, LLPs and SPVs. This product is only offered via a select group of distribution partners.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “This product is an excellent addition to Roma’s lending proposition and, as one of a limited number of packagers with access to it, we expect it to be a popular option for new and existing introducers/intermediary partners.

“Roma’s collaborative approach, personalised underwriting and flexibility for applicants with unconventional circumstances mean it can help brokers to meet a range of client needs, and we look forward to building on this relationship moving forward.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “We are always looking for new ways to ensure borrowers have options to best fit solutions whilst supporting partners at the same time. We use inclusion as a value for our business and as we see the need for bridging continue to increase, we are identifying areas where we can create extraordinary options.

“Working in partnership with the team at First 4 Bridging is a natural fit for this product, their ability to identify the right product for the right customer is exceptional and we are delighted to have their experience and support as part of this distribution.”