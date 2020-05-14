FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

FIBA expands short term lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
14th May 2020
Adam Tyler FIBA
"Reim Capital is a forward thinking business tuned in to the needs of a broad cross section of the market in which our members work."

Specialist finance trade body, FIBA, has appointed short-term bridging lender, Reim Capital, to its lender panel.

Reim Capital launched in 2019 and provides first charge bridging loans against a wide range of UK property types.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, said: “Reim Capital is a forward thinking business tuned in to the needs of a broad cross section of the market in which our members work. Their principals are hugely experienced and have negotiated exclusive funding through a large private debt fund team, which when allied to their desire to build relationships with advisers and a focus to provide the best service for their customers, all make Reim Capital a very attractive proposition to FIBA members.”

Amar Khiroya, principal at Reim Capital, commented: “We are delighted and proud to be joining FIBA. Their members consist of some of the best financial intermediaries in the industry and we look forward to working with the community. With our strong product proposition, quick decision making and proactive and experienced team, I am sure there will be a strong synergy between Reim Capital and FIBA members.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.