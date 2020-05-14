FIBA expands short term lender panel

"Reim Capital is a forward thinking business tuned in to the needs of a broad cross section of the market in which our members work."

Specialist finance trade body, FIBA, has appointed short-term bridging lender, Reim Capital, to its lender panel.

Reim Capital launched in 2019 and provides first charge bridging loans against a wide range of UK property types.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, said: “Reim Capital is a forward thinking business tuned in to the needs of a broad cross section of the market in which our members work. Their principals are hugely experienced and have negotiated exclusive funding through a large private debt fund team, which when allied to their desire to build relationships with advisers and a focus to provide the best service for their customers, all make Reim Capital a very attractive proposition to FIBA members.”

Amar Khiroya, principal at Reim Capital, commented: “We are delighted and proud to be joining FIBA. Their members consist of some of the best financial intermediaries in the industry and we look forward to working with the community. With our strong product proposition, quick decision making and proactive and experienced team, I am sure there will be a strong synergy between Reim Capital and FIBA members.”