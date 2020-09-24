FIBA reports 50% membership growth during lockdown

"We cater to the experienced practitioner of course, but FIBA is also there for those who are coming new to the commercial finance sector and need guidance and support."

Specialist finance trade body, FIBA, has reported a 50% increase in membership numbers since the beginning of the lockdown.

Launched in January 2018, FIBA's membership comes from across many parts of the UK intermediary sector and is supported by partners both from the lender community as well as from the professional sector that includes solicitors and valuers.

Executive chairman, Adam Tyler, said: “FIBA is an inclusive organisation that welcomes every adviser with an interest in specialist property finance. We cater to the experienced practitioner of course, but FIBA is also there for those who are coming new to the commercial finance sector and need guidance and support. Our fully representative partner panel has long experience of commercial property and provides a structure that brings together some of the best in the industry for our members to work with and consult.

“Naturally, we are an association which champions our sector and the aspirations and concerns of our members at all levels of government and with our regulators. Everyone has been affected by this pandemic and FIBA represents a place where not only can our industry be represented but also be a haven and a place where the best facilities are available for members to maintain and grow their businesses and engage professionally with their customers.”