FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

First 4 Bridging appoints head of intermediary relations

Rozi Jones
|
1st December 2020
Erica Pearce
"This is an important new position within the business and really signifies our ambitious growth plans and ongoing commitment to intermediary partners and introducers across the UK."

First 4 Bridging (F4B) has appointed Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations.

Erica will oversee F4B’s recently opened Manchester-based intermediary support centre and will also coordinate the sales team operating from F4B’s head office in Egham, Surrey.

She joins the F4B team from Together and has worked in the finance industry for over 12 years, including a decade of management experience.

F4B expanded its operations with the opening of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre in October. The support centre is situated on King Street, Central Manchester which was formally the centre of the banking industry in the North West.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “This is an important new position within the business and really signifies our ambitious growth plans and ongoing commitment to intermediary partners and introducers across the UK. Erica will play an integral role in a concerted and coordinated effort to promote our presence and encourage more introducers to approach us with transactions which require an additional layer of specialist support and expertise.”

Erica Pearce added: “F4B has already shown great foresight and ambition in setting up an office and building a support team who are making a real difference to our northern advisers, especially in such a challenging and complex marketplace. I hope my experience can help establish even stronger connections and generate more opportunities for those brokers with clients who can benefit from a wider range of alternative lending solutions.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.