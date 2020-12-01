First 4 Bridging appoints head of intermediary relations

"This is an important new position within the business and really signifies our ambitious growth plans and ongoing commitment to intermediary partners and introducers across the UK."

First 4 Bridging (F4B) has appointed Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations.

Erica will oversee F4B’s recently opened Manchester-based intermediary support centre and will also coordinate the sales team operating from F4B’s head office in Egham, Surrey.

She joins the F4B team from Together and has worked in the finance industry for over 12 years, including a decade of management experience.

F4B expanded its operations with the opening of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre in October. The support centre is situated on King Street, Central Manchester which was formally the centre of the banking industry in the North West.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “This is an important new position within the business and really signifies our ambitious growth plans and ongoing commitment to intermediary partners and introducers across the UK. Erica will play an integral role in a concerted and coordinated effort to promote our presence and encourage more introducers to approach us with transactions which require an additional layer of specialist support and expertise.”

Erica Pearce added: “F4B has already shown great foresight and ambition in setting up an office and building a support team who are making a real difference to our northern advisers, especially in such a challenging and complex marketplace. I hope my experience can help establish even stronger connections and generate more opportunities for those brokers with clients who can benefit from a wider range of alternative lending solutions.”